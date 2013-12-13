Spain's Jorge Campillo and South African Colin Nel became the first players to card 59s on the European Tour in a birdie fest at the Nelson Mandela Championship on Friday but their efforts will not go into the record books.

Campillo, yet to win a tour event, fired seven birdies and two eagles in a faultless round made easier by the fact the players were able to place the ball on the par-70 Mount Edgecombe course in Durban due to the soft fairways.

As a result, the round will not be entered into the record books.

The 27-year-old shares the second-round clubhouse lead at 11 under par with England's Matthew Baldwin after Campillo had carded a level-par 70 in the first.

Nel, who shot a 77 in his opening round, managed nine birdies and an eagle to improve by 18 shots.

Organisers hope to finish the second round on Friday having reduced the tournament to 54 holes in the morning.

The tournament will end on Saturday as the start was brought forward by 24 hours to avoid a clash with the funeral of Nelson Mandela on Sunday. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)