LONDON World number 20 Paul Casey will be sidelined for several weeks after dislocating his shoulder while snowboarding.

"I am very frustrated as I was really looking forward to getting off to a fast start in 2012," the 34-year-old Briton said in a statement on Friday.

"The good news is the experts I've seen say I don't need surgery and, having already started my rehabilitation exercises, I should be back hitting balls in a few weeks."

Casey, who was third in the world rankings in 2009, had a mediocre 2011 season due mainly to a foot injury although he won the Volvo Golf Champions event in Bahrain in January.

The 11-times European Tour winner will miss the Middle East swing, comprising three tournaments from January 26 - February 12.

"I've always played well in the desert and the Abu Dhabi Championship is one of my favourite events of the year so I will particularly hate sitting out that one," said Casey.

He missed out on the 2010 Ryder Cup despite strong performances in the previous three matches and faces a battle to qualify for this year's edition in Illinois in September.

