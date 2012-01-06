LONDON Jan 6 World number 20 Paul Casey
will be sidelined for several weeks after dislocating his
shoulder while snowboarding.
"I am very frustrated as I was really looking forward to
getting off to a fast start in 2012," the 34-year-old Briton
said in a statement on Friday.
"The good news is the experts I've seen say I don't need
surgery and, having already started my rehabilitation exercises,
I should be back hitting balls in a few weeks."
Casey, who was third in the world rankings in 2009, had a
mediocre 2011 season due mainly to a foot injury although he won
the Volvo Golf Champions event in Bahrain in January.
The 11-times European Tour winner will miss the Middle East
swing, comprising three tournaments from Jan. 26 - Feb. 12.
"I've always played well in the desert and the Abu Dhabi
Championship is one of my favourite events of the year so I will
particularly hate sitting out that one," said Casey.
He missed out on the 2010 Ryder Cup despite strong
performances in the previous three matches and faces a battle to
qualify for this year's edition in Illinois in September.
