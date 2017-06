April 19 Thirteen-year-old Chinese Guan Tian-Lang shot a five-over-par 77 at the China Open on Thursday when he became the youngest golfer to play in a European Tour event.

Guan, who bogeyed his first hole and quickly slipped to five over par before making a birdie at the seventh, was 107 days younger than his compatriot Lo Shik-Kai at the 2003 Hong Kong Open.

England's Matthew Baldwin set the pace with a first-round 65 to finish a shot ahead of a group of six players including Sweden's Fredrik Andersson Hed.

England's Paul Casey finished on four under par, level with former European number one Colin Montgomerie. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)