April 20 Guan Tian-Lang missed the halfway cut at the China Open on Friday, a day after the 13-year-old Chinese became the youngest golfer to play in a European Tour event.

The schoolboy prodigy followed up his opening round five-over-par 77 with an erratic 79 to drop way below the cut line at Tianjin's Binhai Lake Golf Club.

Guan, who earned a slice of history by just teeing off at Tianjin, found going really tough on Friday and began with the first of his seven bogeys.

The 10th tee starter managed just a couple of birdies to go with a double bogey.

Frenchman Jean-Baptiste Gonnet and Briton Gary Boyd shot 67s to share the lead at 11-under 133 and stay in hunt for their maiden European Tour title this weekend.

South African Branden Grace trailed them by one shot while defending champion Nicolas Colsaerts was in fourth on nine under par.

