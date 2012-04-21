April 21 South African Branden Grace burst into
contention for his third title of a dream debut season on the
European Tour with a sparkling third round eight-under-par 64 at
the $3 million China Open on Saturday.
Grace was one of six players to hold the lead on a hectic
day at Tianjin's Binhai Lake Golf Club and the 23-year-old
finished the day with a three-stroke lead at 198 (18 under) in
the event co-sanctioned by the OneAsia Tour.
Defending champion Nicolas Colsaerts was second after the
Belgian carded a 66 while Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti was third
a further shot back on 14-under after a 64.
After coming through qualifying school, Grace won
back-to-back titles on home soil and is in prime position to win
in China thanks to some solid putting.
"This year the putting has really been standing out and I'm
making a lot more putts," he said. "I'm really positive at this
stage and getting those first two wins under my belt is great, I
just want to really push on from here."
Grace chipped to within a foot at the second hole and holed
a putt from the fringe at the fifth for early birdies before
hitting the front with a 20-foot eagle putt at the sixth.
He three-putted the 14th for his only bogey but more than
made up for it by sinking three birdies in the final four holes
to race ahead.
Britain's Ian Poulter was well off the pace, 14 strokes
behind Grace.
(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter
Rutherford)