By Tony Jimenez
| LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 A new tournament at the Jack
Nicklaus-designed Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai later this
year will offer a sizeable prize fund of $7 million, the
European Tour said on Monday.
The BMW Masters is to be staged from Oct. 25-28 and
represents the third European Tour event this year on mainland
China.
The event joins last week's China Open in Tianjin on the
calendar and will be played the week before the Nov. 1-4
WGC-Champions in Shenzhen.
"I am already looking forward to teeing off at the
tournament," said world number one Rory McIlroy, who won last
year's Lake Malaren Shanghai Masters which is now being replaced
by the new event.
"The tournament will be one of the very best events in the
world. That obviously makes it all the more exciting to defend
my title there," added the Northern Irishman in a statement.
The new competition brings the total number of European Tour
events this year to 47.
After the four major championships, the WGC (World Golf
Championships) tournaments and the DP World Tour Championship,
Dubai, the BMW Masters will be the most lucrative event on the
European circuit.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Mark Meadows)