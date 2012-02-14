LONDON Feb 14 British Open champion Darren Clarke has appointed Phil "Wobbly" Morbey, who used to caddie for former world number one Ian Woosnam, as his new bagman.

ISM, Clarke's management team, told Reuters on Tuesday that Morbey would launch his partnership with the 43-year-old Briton at next week's WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in Marana, Arizona.

The world number 54 announced in January that he had split up with John Mulrooney, the caddie who helped him land his first major championship at the Open in July.

Northern Irishman Clarke has been out of sorts since his victory at Sandwich, his best result a 20th-place finish at the Volvo Golf Champions tournament in South Africa last month.

He and Mulrooney parted company after the player slumped to rounds of 72 and 81 to miss the cut at the Abu Dhabi Championship two and a half weeks ago.

Morbey spent 14 years as caddie for Woosnam and was with the Welshman when he won the 1991 U.S. Masters. (Editing by XXXXXX; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)