South African George Coetzee said a new swing tip from 2011 U.S.
Masters champion Charl Schwartzel helped him to rocket to the
top of the leaderboard early in the PGA Championship first
round.
The 25-year-old Coetzee has had 12 top-10 finishes in a
season-and-a-half on the European Tour and it came as no
surprise when he squeezed six birdies into an opening four-under
68 on a glorious summer's day at Wentworth on Thursday.
"Charl helped me with my swing recently," he told Reuters in
an interview. "I played with him and he just gave me a couple of
pointers that have ended up working well for me.
"I won't go into detail because it's a complicated thing
relating to my club pickup but he told me how to figure out not
to do it," Coetzee said of his fellow South African after
joining compatriot Ernie Els and Britons Robert Rock and Marc
Warren on 68.
"Whoever does well out here, you try and steal their trade
secrets."
Coetzee, who had a contrary streak as a youth and defied his
father's wish that he should become a tennis professional, was
clearly a rebel with a cause in the first round of the European
Tour's flagship event.
He made a fast start with three birdies in the opening four
holes and finished with a double-birdie flourish at the par-five
17th and 18th.
VELVET TOUCH
The portly Coetzee showed a velvet touch from the back of
the green at the closing hole. With little landing room to pitch
his chip, he delicately lobbed the ball up to four feet before
sinking his putt.
Coetzee said it was a matter of time before he broke through
with his maiden European Tour victory.
"I don't think my game needs much work and as soon as I
click on a certain week it's bound to happen," he explained.
"I can't wait to start winning because if I can do that I'll
be very happy. As long as I give it my best I cannot complain."
Coetzee said a six-week stretch in the middle of the 2011
season made him realise he was good enough to mix it with the
best players on the circuit.
The South African was runner-up at the Johnnie Walker
Championship in Scotland and third in the Scottish Open and at
the BMW International Open in Munich.
"That run of results changed my career and my whole outlook
on golf and what I want to achieve," said Coetzee who idolised
Els as a youngster.
"Playing against the best and doing well in those events
made me realise I belong here."
Thursday was a hot, sunny and wind-less day at Wentworth but
for Coetzee the conditions were nothing special.
"Today was like a winter's day back home in Pretoria but
having said that we'd be happy if the weather was like this on
tour every day," he said with a smile.
