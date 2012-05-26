By Tony Jimenez
VIRGINIA WATER, England
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 26 Former British
Open champion Ben Curtis's 35th birthday celebrations on
Saturday were somewhat muted after ending his PGA Championship
third round with two triple-bogey eights to slump to an 81.
The American came badly unstuck in winds gusting up to
40-kph at Wentworth, going out of bounds at the two par-five
closing holes to finish on 10-over 226 at the European Tour's
flagship event.
"I've been hitting it badly all week," Curtis told Reuters
in an interview on another glorious summer's day on the
outskirts of London.
"Today I didn't know where it was going and when you get out
of whack with the way this wind is, it's easy to hit some real
bad shots," he said after ballooning to a seven-over 44 on the
back nine.
Curtis has been in sparkling form on the U.S. Tour and won
for the first time in six years when he triumphed at the Texas
Open last month. But his game unravelled in spectacular fashion
at the 17th and 18th on Saturday.
"On 17 I hit it right and was up against a tree root, the
ball popped up and went in the fairway," he explained. "I tried
to hit it up by the green but snap hooked it left.
"At the 18th I pushed my drive right again, the wind grabbed
it and took it into the trees ... and then I three-putted on the
green."
Curtis said he was finding it tough to adjust to the slow
pace of the putting surfaces on the iconic West Course.
"The greens are a little bit slower than what I'm used to
and this week has been a big adjustment for me," said the winner
of the 2003 British Open at Sandwich.
FIXABLE PROBLEM
"I've always struggled on slow greens so I'm not totally
surprised. I feel like I'm hitting good putts but I just can't
get anything to the hole.
"The way I'm seeing it isn't the way the ball is breaking
but it's a problem that's fixable, that's for sure," said
Curtis, the first player to win a major at his first attempt
since Francis Ouimet landed the 1913 U.S. Open title.
There has been criticism this week for the lack of a strong
American representation here but Curtis said it was
understandable his fellow countrymen declined to travel to a
tournament that offers a prize fund of 4.5 million euros ($5.63
million).
"This is a great event but we have great events in the
States too, like this week at the Colonial Invitational in
Texas," added Curtis who was tied sixth at Wentworth in 2009
after ending his campaign with five threes including
back-to-back eagles.
"You're playing for the same sort of prize money at home so
it's tough to tell anyone to spend $10,000 to come over here and
play when you can spend $1,000 and be close to home.
"I have European Tour membership, this is a big marquee
event over here and I've always liked it," said Curtis. "You get
a chance to play against a great field.
"It's a fantastic week. Of course you never know what the
weather's going to be like but that's the beauty of it too."
($1 = 0.7992 euros)
