Aug 16 Prague will stage a European Tour event for only the second time when the Albatross Golf Resort hosts the Czech Open in August 2014.

The tournament, carrying a prize fund of one million euros ($1.33 million), is due to be held for the next five years.

"The Tour always strives to stage tournaments in different cities and I'm sure the people of Prague will enjoy watching some of Europe's best golfers in action," European Tour chief operating officer Keith Waters said in a news release on Friday.

The Czech capital last staged a tour event when the Prague Karlstein Golf Club hosted the 1997 Czech Open.

The city of Celadna hosted the event the last time it was played in 2011.

($1 = 0.7500 euros) (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, Editing by Tony Goodson)