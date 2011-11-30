By Bernie McGuire
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 30 John Daly's relationship with
Australian golf officials reached breaking point earlier this
month when he walked off the course at the national open, but
the twice major winner says there were mitigating circumstances
surrounding his behaviour Down Under.
The 45-year-old, who is competing at this week's Hong Kong
Open, hit six balls into the water from the 11th tee in the
opening round of the Australian Open before shaking hands with
his playing partners, walking to the Lakes Golf Club car park
and driving off in a courtesy car.
Daly, who had been penalised two shots for hitting the wrong
ball out of a bunker at the previous hole, said he had run out
of balls, but that excuse cut little ice with the PGA of
Australia, who withdrew his invitation to the Nov. 24-27
Australian PGA Championship.
It was just the latest in a string of incidents in the
country for Daly, who also smashed a spectator's camera at the
Australian Open in 2008.
"I accept if you look at my past competing in Australia that
the way I was treated was not harsh, but if they were to have
looked at really what went on at the 10th hole then it was
harsh," Daly told reporters.
"I had found the bunker with my tee shot and then when I got
up there I hit a great bunker shot, and when I threw my caddy
the ball to wipe it, I find it's not my ball.
"Then on the 11th it was my ego that got in the way and I
thought we had plenty of golf balls.
"But the question I keep asking is what were range balls
doing in the bunkers out on the championship golf course?
"When I got to the bunker I thought it was my ball. I'm
using Srixon balls and the balls on the range were also Srixon.
"Everybody complimented me saying 'great shot' but when I
get up there my caddy wiped the ball and threw it back to me but
it wasn't my ball.
"So I go from making three there on that hole to a seven."
NO BAN
Daly said the media had exaggerated the incident and denied
that he had "stormed" off. Television footage shows Daly shook
hands with playing partners Craig Parry and Hunter Mahan and
walked back to the clubhouse.
"I shook hands with Craig and Hunter and said that I've run
out of balls, and I said that also to an official and he said to
me that is was unfortunate," Daly added.
"But what hurts me is that it was then reported I stormed
off. Well, I never stormed off. I just walked back to the
clubhouse."
Daly was fined an undisclosed sum over the incident and
while his Australian PGA invite was revoked the American is
still free to compete in Australia.
"I didn't get banned from Australia but I really don't know
what is going to happen in the future," he said.
"There has been some talk after Craig Parry settled the
matter down a bit, saying I didn't do anything stupid and if it
was him, he would have done the same thing.
"I've looked at my past in Australia and I got upset with an
official one year. Last year at the Australian PGA I was eight
over par and I backhanded a putt, like we all do, and it popped
out of the hole and I looked like a jerk then.
"Then there was that guy with the camera in Sydney, but then
Robert Allenby didn't do me any favours. He defended me saying I
did the right thing but then when he speaks to the press he says
exactly the opposite.
"I wouldn't have been so mad with that spectator with the
camera but he was right in my face and cut my nose slightly with
his camera.
"But that guy had been warned all round long and the
officials did nothing about him."
Daly is looking forward to playing in the $2.75 million
Hong Kong Open and putting the events of the Australian Open
behind him.
"I feel as though I still have much to offer in this game. I
will keep plugging along," he added.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more golf stories