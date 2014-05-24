VIRGINIA WATER, England May 24 Play finally got underway at 1005 local time (0905 GMT) after heavy overnight rain caused a three-hour delay in the BMW PGA Championship third round at Wentworth on Saturday.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Shane Lowry of Ireland, who share the lead on 10-under-par, are due to tee-off in a threeball with Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello (-6) at 1415.

Former world number ones Rory McIlroy (-5) and Luke Donald (-6) and Swede Jonas Blixt (-5), playing in the penultimate match, start at 1405. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Patrick Johnston)