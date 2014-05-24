Golf-Gutsy Wiesberger edges Fleetwood in Shenzhen playoff
April 23 Austrian Bernd Wiesberger survived Tommy Fleetwood's spectacular late assault and pipped the Englishman in a dramatic playoff to win the Shenzhen International on Sunday.
VIRGINIA WATER, England May 24 Play finally got underway at 1005 local time (0905 GMT) after heavy overnight rain caused a three-hour delay in the BMW PGA Championship third round at Wentworth on Saturday.
Denmark's Thomas Bjorn and Shane Lowry of Ireland, who share the lead on 10-under-par, are due to tee-off in a threeball with Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello (-6) at 1415.
Former world number ones Rory McIlroy (-5) and Luke Donald (-6) and Swede Jonas Blixt (-5), playing in the penultimate match, start at 1405. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Patrick Johnston)
April 23 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Shenzhen International at the par-72 course on Sunday in Shenzhen PLAY-OFF 1 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) after 1 2 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) after 1 REGULAR ROUNDS -16 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 67 65 69 71 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 69 71 69 63 -15 Gregory Bourdy (France) 67 69 70 67 Ross Fisher (Britain) 71 65 69 68 -14 David Lipsky (U.S.) 73 65 67 69 Dylan Frittelli (South