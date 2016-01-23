ABU DHABI Jan 23 Fog again delayed the start of play at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, making it unlikely the third round will be completed on Saturday.

Play began at 10:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), almost three hours behind schedule, with 60 golfers - including four of the world's top six - still to finish their second round following a similarly late start on Friday.

The third round will begin no earlier than 1 p.m., so the likes of Masters champion Jordan Spieth, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and talented amateur Bryson DeChambeau could again struggle to get round the course in time. Dusk is around 6 p.m.

England's Andy Sullivan, who has completed 36 holes, was the overnight leader on 10 under, with DeChambeau a stroke adrift after playing 27 holes. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Peter Rutherford)