DUBAI Dec 10 The local billboards call the Dubai World Championship the 'greatest show on Earth' and Luke Donald did his best to justify that tag with a faultless six-under-par 66 in Saturday's third round.

The Briton's performance means he now stands on the threshold of achieving a unique golfing double by landing the order of merit titles on both sides of the Atlantic.

Donald, who secured the U.S. PGA Tour money-list in October, is also leading the way in Europe and needs to finish no worse than ninth with no more than one other competitor to edge out his only rival, Rory McIlroy, in the season finale in Dubai.

The 34-year-old Donald was joint third on 10-under 206 as the third round was drawing to a close, five strokes adrift of tournament leader Alvaro Quiros who still had two holes to play.

McIlroy was seven-under overall with one hole to go at the Greg Norman-designed Earth course.