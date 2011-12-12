DUBAI Dec 12 Luke Donald has bucked a
trend by landing a unique trans-Atlantic double despite lacking
the power of many of his peers and he wants lesser players to
know that in golf you do not have to be big to be beautiful.
"I'm sure some golfers out there have looked at my success
and figured out you don't need to hit it 100 miles," the world
number one told reporters after adding the European money-list
crown to the U.S. order of merit he won in October.
"There is more to this game than hitting it far. I would
love to hit it further but I've got to stick with what I have
and what my talents are," added the Briton after finishing third
behind Dubai World Championship winner Alvaro Quiros of Spain.
"I've proved that if you have a good and proficient short
game and good putting you can have a decent year no matter what.
"I think people are taking notice of what I've done and how
I've done it and will maybe change the way they approach
practice."
The 5-foot-9 Donald has been consistency personified this
year, winning a total of four trophies in Europe and the U.S.
and compiling 19 top-10 finishes in 25 starts.
However, the hard work will not stop there for the
record-breaking Englishman.
"There are always ways to improve," said the 34-year-old
Donald. "That's the beauty of our sport, and life.
"I'll continue to try to do that. I made pretty big leaps
this year with my driving. I was a lot better at hitting
fairways and greens but they certainly weren't the best.
"I can improve there and in other areas. I'll be working on
that in the off-season."
Donald, who will undertake his final assignment of the year
at this week's Australian Masters, was under pressure to hold
off European money-list rival Rory McIlroy in Dubai and
acknowledged he was short of his best in the desert heat.
"I felt very nervous and it showed in a couple of tee
shots," he explained. "There are still a few flaws that creep
into my game now and again.
"I didn't swing it my best over the last three days and I
didn't feel comfortable out there. But I was able to shoot
16-under-par in those three days and do what I needed to do."
Despite his stunning achievements in 2011, an elusive first
major victory has again eluded Donald and that is something he
wants to put right next season.
"A major is something missing from my resume," he said.
"This year I've done everything but win a major but I'm excited
about 2012.
"I'm excited to bring my experiences of 2011 to the majors
and hopefully that will help me."
Donald's ultimate golfing dreams extend beyond a maiden
major triumph though.
"I'm not going to be greedy," he said. "I'd love to win one
major but I guess winning the grand slam of four majors in one
calendar year would be the ultimate thing.
"The chances are very slim and no one has ever done it (in
the modern era) but that would be the ultimate goal."
