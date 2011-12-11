Dec 11 World number one Luke Donald's 2011 results after the Briton became the
first player to win the European Tour and U.S. PGA Tour money-list titles:
Summary: 25 tournaments, four wins, 19 top-10s (including wins), three top-20s, two missed
cuts.
Date Tournament (* denotes PGA Tour, + co-sanctioned) Position
Feb. 17-20 Northern Trust Open, California * Missed cut
Feb. 24-27 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, Arizona + First
March 3-6 Honda Classic, Florida * Tied-10th
March 10-13 WGC-Cadillac Championship, Florida + Tied-sixth
April 7-10 U.S. Masters, Augusta, Georgia + Tied-fourth
April 21-24 Heritage Classic, South Carolina * Second (lost playoff)
April 28-May 1 New Orleans Classic, Louisiana * Tied-eighth
May 12-15 Players Championship, Florida * Tied-fourth
May 19-22 World Match Play Championship, Spain Second
May 26-29 PGA Championship, Wentworth, England First (won playoff)
June 2-5 Memorial Tournament, Ohio * Tied-seventh
June 16-19 U.S. Open, Maryland + Tied-45th
July 7-10 Scottish Open, Inverness First
July 14-17 British Open, Sandwich, England + Missed cut
July 21-24 Canadian Open, Vancouver * Tied-17th
Aug. 4-7 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Ohio + Tied-second
Aug. 11-14 U.S. PGA Championship, Georgia + Tied-eighth
Aug. 25-27 Barclays Classic, New Jersey * Tied-18th
Sept. 2-5 Deutsche Bank Championship, Massachusetts * Tied-third
Sept. 15-18 BMW Championship, Illinois * Fourth
Sept. 22-25 Tour Championship, Atlanta, Georgia * Tied-third
Sept. 29-Oct. 2 Dunhill Links Championship, Scotland Tied-ninth
Oct. 6-9 Madrid Masters, Spain Tied-11th
Oct. 20-23 Disney Classic, Florida * First
Dec. 8-11 Dubai World Championship Third
