ABU DHABI Victor Dubuisson shot a flawless eight-under 64 in the third round of the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship on Saturday as the Frenchman appeared to have rediscovered his sparkling form of late 2014.

Dubuisson rattled in eight birdies and has now gone 27 holes without dropping a stroke on a sun-baked National course.

Those heroics took him to 11-under 205 for the tournament, although a 69 and 72 in the opening two rounds means he is unlikely to catch overnight leader Martin Kaymer, who began Saturday on 13 under.

"It was a good day, I played really well. I holed some good putts compared with the other days. I'm very happy about the score," Dubuisson told reporters. "I think I’ll need to shoot 10 under tomorrow to have a chance."

The world number 19 ended 2014 in majestic form – tied second at the season-ending $8 million DP World Tour Championship and was runner-up at October’s Perth International - and is seen as one of golf's potential stars.

"I just want to do better for myself, I don’t feel any more pressure," said the shy 24-year-old.

"Golf is a sport where you can have 2-3 bad years and then come back. It's very difficult to keep the same level every year so I'm just trying to do my best on every round, every event."

The Frenchman's solitary title on the European circuit was 2013's Turkish Airlines Open, a tally he aims to improve upon this year, although unlike world number one Rory McIlroy – who ahead of Abu Dhabi revealed he writes down annual goals on his flight over – Dubuisson has no list of targets.

"It's difficult to write 'this year my target is to win two majors' because I haven't even won one," he added. "I haven’t won a (U.S.) PGA event, so first I try to keep consistent in my game, maybe win one or two events."

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)