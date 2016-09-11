Joost Luiten won the KLM Dutch Open with a course-equalling 63 in his final round on Sunday, becoming the first home player to win the tournament twice since it became part of the European Tour in 1972.

The 30-year-old treated the packed galleries in Spijk to a masterclass of iron play and long putting to fend off the tough challenge of Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.

Three late birdies helped Luiten to win by three strokes on 19 under and emulate his 2013 victory.

Under pressure to land his first title for almost two years, Luiten made 10 birdies in a sensational round.

"It was one of those days where everything I looked at went in the hole. People talk about the zone, and I think I was in it today. I missed one shot when I went in the water on 13 but besides that I didn't do much wrong," he said.

"These are the kind of days that make it all worth getting out of bed for."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)