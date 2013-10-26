Simon Dyson of Britain hits out of a sand trap on the seventh hole during the BMW Masters 2013 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Englishman Simon Dyson was disqualified from the BMW Masters on Saturday for a rules violation during the second round of the European Tour event in Shanghai.

Dyson, who was tied for second place at the halfway stage of the event at the Lake Malaren Golf Club, tapped a spot on the line of his putt with his ball after placing a mark on the eighth green.

Television viewers alerted the Tour of the incident, which should have incurred a two-shot penalty, and the 35-year-old Dyson was subsequently penalised for signing a wrong card, Tour chief referee John Paramor said in a statement.

The six-time European Tour winner, who was lying in 66th place on the Race to Dubai standings, was informed of the disqualification as he prepared to tee off for his third round.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)