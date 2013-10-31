Simon Dyson of Britain watches his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Thailand Golf Championship at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi province December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

SHANGHAI Six-time winner Simon Dyson could be expelled from the European Tour following a rules violation at last week's BMW Masters, golf officials said on Thursday.

Dyson was disqualified from the event in Shanghai after TV viewers alerted officials that the Englishman had fixed a spike mark in the line of a putt.

The tour announced that a disciplinary hearing would take place to decide whether further action should be taken against Dyson.

"If, following the hearing, the panel decides that a breach of the code (of behaviour) has been established, it shall impose a sanction that it considers appropriate having regard to the circumstances," the tour said in a statement.

"Such sanctions may range from a reprimand, a censure, a fine, a suspension of Membership, a suspension from participation in one or more tournaments or for a given period, or expulsion from The European Tour, or otherwise as the panel shall determine."

The panel will comprise an independent lawyer, a player and a sports administrator.

Dyson has denied deliberately cheating.

"I have never deliberately broken the rules either on this occasion or in the past," the 35-year-old golfer said in a statement.

"It was only after I was shown the replay of my action after marking the ball on the eighth green during the second round that I realised what I had done and that I was in breach. I immediately accepted that I should be disqualified.

"My action was in no way a deliberate act with the intention of breaking the rules. It was simply an accidental mistake."

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)