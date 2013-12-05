Golf-Lee motors away in final round for six-stroke Kia Classic win
March 27 South Korean Lee Mi-rim turned a close Kia Classic into a procession, charging clear for a six-stroke victory in Carslbad, California on Sunday.
LONDON Dec 5 England's Simon Dyson has been given a suspended two month ban from competing on the European Tour after being found guilty of cheating at a tournament in China in October.
The Tour's disciplinary panel said in a statement on Thursday they had imposed "a period of suspension from the Tour of two months, but to suspend its operation for a period of 18 months.
"If during that 18 month period, Mr Dyson commits any breach of the Rules of Golf, his case will be referred back to the Panel to determine whether in the circumstances the suspension should immediately become effective," it added.
"If, however, at the end of that period, he has committed no such breach, then the threat of a suspension will fall away." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alan Baldwin)
March 26 Jon Rahm blamed a loud noise, reported as a slamming portable toilet door, for a poor chip shot at the final hole that cost him a chance of forcing extra holes in his final against Dustin Johnson at the WGC-Dell Match Play on Sunday.
March 27 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 1903 2. (1) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1753 3. (2) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1751 4. (7) Jon Rahm (Spain) 1256 5. (4) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 1140 6. (6) Pat Perez (U.S.) 1041 7. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 1036 8. (8) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 926 9. (11) Marc Leishman (Australia) 847 10. (9) Rickie Fowler (U.S.) 838 11. (10) Gary Woodland (U.S.)