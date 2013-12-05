LONDON Dec 5 England's Simon Dyson has been given a suspended two month ban from competing on the European Tour after being found guilty of cheating at a tournament in China in October.

The Tour's disciplinary panel said in a statement on Thursday they had imposed "a period of suspension from the Tour of two months, but to suspend its operation for a period of 18 months.

"If during that 18 month period, Mr Dyson commits any breach of the Rules of Golf, his case will be referred back to the Panel to determine whether in the circumstances the suspension should immediately become effective," it added.

"If, however, at the end of that period, he has committed no such breach, then the threat of a suspension will fall away." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Alan Baldwin)