KUALA LUMPUR Darren Clarke will have an early opportunity to hone his captaincy skills ahead of the 2016 Ryder Cup after he was named Europe skipper on Monday for the upcoming EurAsia Cup against Asia.

The Northern Irishman will lead Europe in the second edition of the three-day, 12-man team tournament against Asia captain Jeev Milkha Singh of India at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur from Jan. 15-17.

Clarke, who won the 2011 British Open, will then go on to skipper Europe's Ryder Cup defence in September at Hazeltine in Minnesota and said the EurAsia Cup was perfect preparation.

"The EurAsia Cup is going to give me a great opportunity to see a lot of potential Ryder Cup players in a match play and team situation," Clarke said in a statement.

"Looking to the future, I think any prospective Ryder Cup captain would relish the opportunity to put some pairings together and see how guys play together and bond."

Clarke replaces Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez as skipper of the Europeans, whose debut team in Malaysia two years ago lacked the star names of the continent like Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson.

Singh, who has won 20 tournaments around the world including four on the European Tour, takes over from Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee, who helped Asia storm back from 7-3 down to snatch a 10-10 draw in the inaugural edition two years ago.

"It is a special event – I remember watching it two years ago and it was so exciting. I think it's going to be great for Asia and Europe," the 43-year-old former Asian number one said.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)