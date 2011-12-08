DUBAI Dec 8 Ross Fisher, a member of Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup team last year, put the swagger back in his step after a wretched season by shooting a four-under 68 in the Dubai World Championship first round on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Briton has plunged from 20th to 93rd in the world rankings since his last European Tour victory at the 2010 Irish Open and is desperate to get back to winning ways.

"Victory here would mean a lot," Fisher told Reuters in an interview after tucking in four strokes behind leader Peter Hanson of Sweden. "It is the tour's second biggest event of the year after the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

"To win would be huge and it would represent a very happy Christmas for me."

Fisher has had a string of missed cuts this year, with his best result a tie for sixth at the Dutch Open in September.

"It's been a confidence thing for me," he said. "I've struggled all year with my putting, it's been inconsistent.

"I've hit a lot of quality shots and haven't taken advantage. The best players in the world take advantage and I've not been doing that.

"That's why my ranking is where it is. Once I start holing a few putts like I did today I get a lot more confidence and the hole suddenly seems bigger," added Fisher.

"For the majority of the year it's seemed quite small to me so this is a step in the right direction. But there are three more days to go and there are a lot of quality players here."

A return to the Greg Norman-designed Earth course stung Fisher into action, especially at the 15th where he holed his wedge approach from 120 yards for an audacious eagle two.

COURSE RECORD

"I tied the course record with a 64 on the Friday here last year but then I took a rescue club at the 18th on the Saturday and found the water," said the tall, slim Englishman.

"That took the steam out of my run and I then shot a 75 on Sunday which meant I went from having a good chance of winning to tied 13th."

The Earth course favours the big hitters and Fisher is one of the longest in world golf.

"I know I can play this course and it does suit me," he said. "This year it suits even more.

"The long par-fives are playing to my strength and I can get up in two shots. You need to score on those holes here."

The prize fund at this week's season-ending event is $7.5 million, with the winner taking home $1.25 million.

There is an additional $7.5 million up for grabs for the leading 15 players in the final order of merit.

"Luke Donald and Rory McIlroy are vying to finish as the number one in Europe this week but everyone wants to win here because the prize money is massive," said Fisher who is down in 50th place on the order of merit.

"It would help me if I did win to hopefully sneak into that bonus pool money. I am certainly not here to make up the numbers, I want to win because it would turn round a disappointing season."