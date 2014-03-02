PRETORIA, March 2 Former Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher returned to winning ways by triumphing in the Tshwane Open on Sunday, seeing off a spirited challenge from Michael Hoey to secure his first European Tour victory for four years.

The 33-year-old Englishman went into the last round five shots ahead and carded a final round 70 to finish 20-under-par, three shots clear of Northern Ireland's Hoey, who tied for second place with South African Danie van Tonder.

Fisher led from the second round onwards at the Ernie Els-designed Copperleaf Golf and Country Estate course but he needed much fortitude in overcast conditions on the final day as Hoey closed the gap to a single shot at the 11th with a birdie after an attacking front nine.

But the next hole saw Hoey double bogey for Fisher to go back three ahead, from which point he never looked back.

"It was a testing day with the weather conditions so I was thrilled to get over line. My putting has been my Achilles heel for a while but I saw the lines all this week and really did well," Fisher said at the trophy presentation.

Hoey posted a final round 68, leaving him 17-under for his best ever Tour finish and sharing second prize with Van Tonder, whose 66 was the best round of the day. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sam Holden; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)