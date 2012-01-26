Sergio Garcia of Spain speaks during a news conference at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

ABU DHABI Spain's Sergio Garcia celebrated with an energetic fist-pump after recording a hole-in-one during the Abu Dhabi Championship first round on Thursday.

The former Ryder Cup player struck a seven-iron at the 186-yard 12th and looked on in delight as his ball bounced twice before rolling gently into the cup.

The ace took the 32-year-old Garcia to two-under for the tournament, leaving him three behind early leaders Rory McIlroy of Britain and Swede Robert Karlsson who carded 67s.

Earlier, Garcia went out in a level-par 36 after mixing two birdies with two bogeys.

