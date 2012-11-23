DUBAI Nov 23 Sergio Garcia, competing this week for the first time since the Ryder Cup in September, equalled the course record with a remarkable eight-under 64 in the DP World Tour Championship second round on Friday.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, who had eye surgery last month to correct an astigmatism, collected only four pars - all on the front nine - in a rollercoaster round at the Greg Norman-designed Earth course.

Garcia produced a flawless first nine holes containing five birdies and four pars then on the inward half notched two eagles, four birdies, two bogeys and a triple bogey at the par-four 16th to finish with a seven-under aggregate of 137.

Garcia's 64 matched the previous record held by British pair Lee Westwood and Ross Fisher, Germany's Martin Kaymer, Peter Hanson of Sweden and defending champion Alvaro Quiros of Spain.

Overnight leader Luke Donald, who carded a 65 on the opening day, is a late starter on Friday. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)