Golf-Players aim to stay fresh ahead of U.S. Open grind
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
ABU DHABI Jan 26 Spain's Sergio Garcia celebrated with an energetic fist-pump after recording a hole-in-one during the Abu Dhabi Championship first round on Thursday.
The former Ryder Cup player struck a seven-iron at the 186-yard 12th and looked on in delight as his ball bounced twice before rolling gently into the cup.
The ace took the 32-year-old Garcia to two-under for the tournament, leaving him three behind early leaders Rory McIlroy of Britain and Swede Robert Karlsson who carded 67s.
Earlier, Garcia went out in a level-par 36 after mixing two birdies with two bogeys. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Ed Osmond; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 12 Coming to relatively new Erin Hills, which is hosting its maiden major championship, gives the world's best golfers a taste of the unknown this week at the U.S. Open.
ERIN HILLS, Wisconsin, June 12 Englishman Chris Wood earned the last full exemption into the 156-man field at the U.S. Open starting on Thursday at Erin Hills by moving into the top 60 in the world golf rankings, officials said on Monday.