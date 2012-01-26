* Abu Dhabi delight for Spaniards

* Garcia round in 71, Lara shoots 70 (Updates at end of round)

ABU DHABI Jan 26 Spanish pair Sergio Garcia and Jose Manuel Lara recorded holes-in-one at the 186-yard 12th during the Abu Dhabi Championship first round on Thursday.

World number 17 Garcia, wearing a bright yellow shirt, produced a colourful celebration after his seven-iron effort took two bounces and rolled gently into the cup.

The 32-year-old flashed a broad smile before breaking into an energetic fist-pump routine.

Garcia, though, came down to earth with a bang as he bogeyed the next hole. The five closing pars that followed meant he opened his campaign at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club with a one-under 71, four adrift of leaders Rory McIlroy and Robert Karlsson.

Lara, 34, twice a winner on the European Tour, went one better than his countryman by shooting a 70.

Matteo Manassero (73) was also agonisingly close to an ace at the short fourth, the Italian teenager looking on with disbelief when his tee shot almost defied the laws of gravity by remaining perched on the lip. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London, editing by Ed Osmond; To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)