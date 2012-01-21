GEORGE, South Africa Jan 21 Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts shot a four-under-par 69 on Saturday to again find himself at the top of the leaderboard after the third round of the Volvo Golf Champions at the Fancourt Links.

Colsaerts fired a course-record 64 in the first round of the two million euro event to grab a four-shot lead, but then struggled to a 76 in the second round to slip six shots behind South African Branden Grace.

But on a day on which only 10 of the 35 golfers were under- par, Colsaerts's impressive third round, capped by an eagle-three on the 18th, vaulted him back into a tie for first place with Grace on 10-under.

Grace shot a two-over-par 75 in the tricky weather conditions, marked by a blustery wind and steady rain for most of the day. Compatriots Retief Goosen (70) and Charl Schwartzel(68) ended on nine-under-par, one ahead of European Ryder Cup captain Jose-Maria Olazabal (72).

Masters champion Schwartzel made the biggest move. He eagled the par-five ninth to go out in just 32 strokes, but his hot run petered out on the back nine which he completed in one-under-par.

The long-hitting Colsaerts capitalised on some daring drives down the tight fairways as he shrugged off a bogey on the first hole with birdies on the fourth, sixth and ninth. He was level-par on the back nine before his spectacular eagle on the 502-metre last hole.

"I hit an enormous drive on 18, leaving me 190 to the flag, and then hit an eight-iron on to the green. It was nice to make that putt after a drive like that," Colsaerts told reporters.

"The last few holes suit my long-driving skills so I go with my strengths. If I hit a good one, I can get half-a-shot on the field and that's quite an advantage," he said.

The scorecards of most of the golfers were filled with dropped shots and there were two quadruple-bogeys -- by Spain's Pablo Martin, who shot a 17-over-par 90, and Briton Kenneth Ferrie (80).

Schwartzel said: "The first two days were pretty easy because we weren't hitting long clubs into the greens. But today was a lot tougher out there, the wind and misty rain made it difficult. I was hitting four-irons into the wind where normally I'd be hitting a seven-iron."