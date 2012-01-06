EAST LONDON, South Africa Jan 6 Holder Louis Oosthuizen blazed his way to an 11-under-par 62 to seize a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Africa Open on Friday.

The 2010 British Open champion's effort was one shy of the course record as he took just 25 putts to finish with a 15-under tally of 131.

The 29-year-old Oosthuizen made good use of his early tee time at the East London Golf Club, a lack of wind in the morning leaving the coastal course defenceless.

Oosthuizen did not drop a shot to par and reeled off nine birdies and an eagle two at the 308-yard sixth.

"I felt good over the ball today. I was a bit more aggressive. I trusted my swing more and it paid off," he told reporters.

"The putting has turned around in the last three or four months. I found a new grip which improved my consistency. You have those days when you hit good putts and don't make anything but days like today you just smile and go with it."

South Africa's Thomas Aiken, the overnight leader, was in a group of four players in a tie for second place on 133 alongside compatriots Tjaart van der Walt, Jaco Ahlers and double U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen.

Aiken signed for a 69 while Goosen shrugged off two bogeys to return a 68.

Van der Walt fired a 64 that included a hole-in-one at the 175-yard second, the first ever ace in the tournament.

The Africa Open is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and South Africa's Sunshine Tour.

