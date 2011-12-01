By Bernie McGuire
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 1 Spain's Alvaro Quiros and
British pair Rory McIlroy and David Horsey each fired six-under
par 64s to grab a share of the lead after the opening round of
the Hong Kong Open on Thursday.
Starting his round on the 10th, world number two McIlroy
made good use of an early tee off and recorded four birdies in a
six-hole stretch on his back nine to set the pace with a new
record on the revamped suburban par-70 Fanling layout.
The U.S. Open champion was later joined by Horsey and
Quiros, who birdied the 11th and eagled the 12th before
chipping-in at the last, one stroke clear of the field at the
$2.75 million co-sanctioned event.
McIlroy has now recorded rounds of 64 on three occasions at
the tournament in 15 trips around the tight, tree-lined course
as well as shooting a 63 in the opening round last year on his
way to a sixth-place finish behind winner Ian Poulter.
"It was a good, very good solid round of golf when I didn't
make a mistake," the Northern Irishman told reporters. "Six
birdies and no bogeys is always a nice way to start the
tournament."
McIlroy arrived in Hong Kong looking to make amends for two
prior runner-up finishes in the event as well as a handful of
near misses in various tournaments either side of his stunning
victory at Congressional in June.
"I felt this year that I've definitely let two or three
tournaments slip away from me," he said.
"That's something I'm trying to work on so that doesn't
happen. But as long as I get myself in these positions and start
winning more regularly, I think it becomes a habit and hopefully
I'll do it more often."
The 26-year-old Horsey was one of McIlroy's team mates in
the losing Great Britain & Ireland 2007 Walker Cup side, and the
64 is his lowest score by two strokes in seven Hong Kong Open
rounds.
BIG DOORS
Horsey shot a bogey-free round as he seeks a second European
Tour victory of the year after capturing the Hassan II Golf
Trophy in Morocco in April but his first target is to improve
his current position of 42nd in the Race to Dubai standings.
Ending the season inside the top-30 would gain automatic
entry to next season's British Open, while a higher finish would
allow him to line up alongside McIlroy when he defends his U.S.
Open crown.
"I would love to be exempt next year into The Open and
hopefully with a good result this week and next week in Dubai, I
can finish top-15 and that would mean a start in the U.S. Open
next year," he told Reuters.
"They are two big doors that would open automatically for me
and then my next goal is to get myself inside the top-50 on the
world rankings.
"I'm just outside the top-100 at present (119) but I'd love
to throw a couple of wins in and that would help immensely.
"So this round is a good start in that regard and if I win
this week, who knows?"
The 28-year-old Quiros teed off shortly after McIlroy had
left the course and while the Spaniard made a good start to his
quest for a sixth European Tour success, he was not surprised to
see the Briton's name at the top of the leaderboard.
"You have to be a little bit lucky to shoot low in these
windy conditions and I don't know if Rory and those in the
morning had the same conditions but seeing (his) name up there
is not a surprise," Quiros said.
"He seems to be up there every single week."
Fading light meant three men in the 138-player field will
have to return to the course early on Friday morning to complete
their remaining two holes.
