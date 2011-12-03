By Bernie McGuire
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 3 Spain's Alvaro Quiros compiled
a solid bogey-free 67 on Saturday to take a one-shot advantage
into the final round of a Hong Kong Open tournament he has led
since the opening day.
The 28-year-old from Cadiz ended the third round on
10-under for the tournament, just ahead of Swede Peter Hanson,
as he remains on course to win for a second time this year after
capturing the Dubai Desert Classic in February.
Should Quiros win on Sunday, he will become the fourth
Spaniard in 11 years to win the event despite having to restrict
his big-hitting instincts on a tight, tree-lined par-70 Fanling
course.
"I only used the driver four times today so this golf course
is still a very different challenge for me," he told reporters.
Hanson, meanwhile, is hoping a long-distance journey from
Florida to Sweden for a golf lesson will pay dividends with a
first European Tour victory since the 2010 Czech Open.
The 34-year-old moved into contention by recording six
birdies in a round of just 27 putts for a five-under par 65 to
end the third round on nine-under par and ensure he joins Quiros
in the final pairing on Sunday.
"I'm living in Orlando but my coach is based in Gothenburg
and for a couple of reasons he couldn't come out to Florida to
see me," Hanson told Reuters.
"So I left Orlando, where it was a lovely 27 degrees
(Celsius) to return to Sweden where it was really cold, and I
was wearing about three layers, to have a lesson with my coach
in one those covered practice range bays.
"Then I came here to Hong Kong, so I am hoping the lesson
with him will pay off this week."
BAD SPELL
This year, Hanson's best result has been joint-second behind
Briton Paul Casey in January's Volvo Champions event in Bahrain
but he did lead with five holes to play in the recent Portugal
Masters before ending in a tie for 11th.
Sharing third place on eight-under par is South Korean YE
Yang (65) and Thailand's Pariya Junhasavasdikul (67).
Pariya, who won for the first time on the Asian Tour at last
year's Taiwan Masters, dropped three shots on his first two
holes but recovered after seeing the funny side of the
misspelling of his name on the leaderboard.
"I didn't start out well but then with a few birdies I found
myself up there, but they spelt my name wrong, so I kind of
laughed about that and it put me in my comfort zone," the
27-year-old former Purdue University graduate said.
World number two Rory McIlroy continued to struggle against
fatigue and the Northern Irishman could only card a
disappointing level-par 70 to fall back to fifth place, three
shots behind the leader.
"I just didn't have anything out there and mentally I just
wasn't at the races, and just struggled to get anything going,"
the U.S. Open champion said.
"It was nice to birdie a couple of holes coming in, but then
I am only three behind and if I can get off to a decent start
tomorrow I am right back in it.
"I'm just struggling to try and get anything going. That
will be the challenge for me tomorrow... to try and get myself
up 100 percent for it."
