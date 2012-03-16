Unheralded Spaniard Eduardo de la Riva drilled in a birdie putt on the final hole to secure a one-shot lead after the second round of the Andalucia Open on Friday.

The 29-year-old, on eight-under 136 after carding a 69, is one ahead of Matteo Manassero (73) of Italy, tournament host Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) and his fellow Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal (69), Ireland's Damien McGrane (68) and Tommy Fleetwood of Britain (69).

Among eight players on six under are Abu Dhabi Championship winner Robert Rock (69) and Ryder Cup player Edoardo Molinari of Italy who shot a 65, the day's best round.

"I had a poor start," said De la Riva who has yet to record a victory.

"I was beginning to lose confidence but then I hit it close and made birdie on the third - that settled me," he told the tour's website (www.europeantour.com).

"I am very pleased with my birdie on 18 which is a challenging par-four."

Teenager Manassero, the youngest winner of a tour event, equalled the course record at the Aloha Golf Club with an eight-under 64 on Thursday.

Jimenez, 48, will become the oldest tour champion if he wins his 19th title on Sunday.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Tony Jimenez)