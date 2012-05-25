VIRGINIA WATER, England James Morrison, who used to play England youth cricket with current internationals Alastair Cook and Tim Bresnan, hit the Wentworth galleries for six with a stunning exhibition of golf at the PGA Championship on Friday.

Morrison, 27, blitzed his way into a four-stroke lead on 12-under-par 132 midway through the second round after cramming six birdies and a second eagle three in a row at the 18th into an eight-under 64.

Sharing second place on 136 were world number two Luke Donald (68) and his fellow Englishman David Drysdale (70).

Ireland's Peter Lawrie (71), who shared the overnight lead with Drysdale, was a further stroke adrift alongside Spain's Alvaro Quiros (70).

Former cricketing all-rounder Morrison bowled over the huge crowds who gathered on another sun-kissed day at the European Tour's flagship event.

"This is my third year on the tour and that's definitely one of the best rounds I've ever had," the 2010 Madeira Islands Open champion told reporters.

"It was also probably one of the easiest, or at least it felt easy. I wish golf was like that every day but it's not."

Morrison focused on cricket as a youngster and played alongside England players Cook, Bresnan and Ravi Bopara when he was a teenager.

"Cricket was my life but not now," he said. "I started playing golf when I was 16, went from an 18 handicap to scratch in 10 months and haven't really looked back.

"Playing golf is better than standing in the field all day at cricket, I can tell you that. It's been a good decision to concentrate on golf and I haven't played cricket in a while."

CENTURY SWANSONG

A former opening batsman and spin bowler, Morrison hung up his cricket gear after hitting a century for Surrey's under-17 team.

"I wasn't enjoying it," he said. "I still follow the people I played with because I love watching sport.

"I also used to play county hockey too. At one point I was playing all three sports at one time."

Morrison, who hails from nearby Chertsey, says he has now lost touch with Cook, Bresnan and Bopara.

"I haven't spoken to any of them for years," he said. "I'm not sure but I probably wouldn't have made it at cricket.

"You could always see that those three were far better than anyone else at 16, 17."

Morrison, who finished 61st and 57th in the order of merit on his first two seasons on the circuit, said his golf had come on in leaps and bounds in the last two months.

"My coach and l have been working really hard and my game has turned full circle," he said. "I used to be short off the tee and a bit crooked but I had a great short game.

"Now I'm 15, 20 yards longer than I have ever been and it's helping around this course because it's pretty long at 7,302 yards."

Among the late starters hoping to reel Morrison in will be world number one Rory McIlroy, who shot a disappointing 74 on Thursday, and third-ranked Lee Westwood (70).

(Editing by Tom Bartlett)