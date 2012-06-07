Britain's Lee Westwood hits from the second fairway on the first day of the Nordea Masters golf tournament at Bro hof June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mikael Fritzon/Scanpix

World number three Lee Westwood "put on a bit of a show" by firing eight birdies in a faultless eight-under-par 64 to take the lead midway through the Scandinavian Masters second round in Stockholm on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Briton picked up strokes at the fourth, fifth, ninth, 12th, 13th, 16th, 17th and 18th to register a 12-under total of 132 at the Bro Hof Slott Golf Club.

His European Ryder Cup team mate Peter Hanson (68) of Sweden was sharing second place on 135 with Briton Lloyd Saltman (64).

"I think the greens are easier in the morning," Westwood told reporters as he continued preparations for next week's U.S. Open in San Francisco.

"I deserved a 64. You have to be precise around this course and it's nice to be able to play well."

The highlight of Scot Saltman's round was a rare albatross two at the par-five 12th.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London; editing by Clare Fallon)