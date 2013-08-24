Young Briton Tommy Fleetwood overcame the occasional attack of the jitters to join Argentine Ricardo Gonzalez at the top of the leaderboard after the Johnnie Walker Championship third round in Scotland on Saturday.

Fleetwood, 22, chasing his first European Tour win, carded a five-under 67 to join Gonzalez (70) on 16-under-par 200 at Gleneagles, the venue for next year's Ryder Cup.

Swede Fredrik Andersson Hed (66) was in third spot on 201, two strokes ahead of Briton Stephen Gallacher (64) and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (72).

"This is what you spend hours and hours practising for," Englishman Fleetwood told reporters. "Getting up there in golf tournaments ... is what you dream about when you're a little kid.

"You want to play on the European Tour and the Johnnie Walker Championship is a massive event, one I always used to watch.

"I was a bit nervous out there at times and you get a little trembly over three- or four-footers downhill left-to-right but I coped really well," added Fleetwood.

