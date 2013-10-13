Britain's Scott Jamieson rocketed to the top of the leaderboard midway through the third round of the Portugal Masters on Saturday after becoming the 17th player to shoot a 60 on the European Tour.

Jamieson reeled off 11 birdies and seven pars at the Oceanico Victoria course in Vilamoura to finish with a 14-under tally of 199.

No one has ever returned a 'magical 59' on the tour.

Jamieson has a two-stroke lead over fellow Britons David Lynn and Paul Waring and South African Hennie Otto who have all yet to begin their rounds.

Scot Jamieson, 29, has only one tour victory to his name and that came at the Nelson Mandela Championship in South Africa in December. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Pritha Sarkar)