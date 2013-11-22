Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
Late-blooming Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG Seven birdies and an eagle saw home favourite Charl Schwartzel storm through the field on Friday to share the lead with Italian Marco Crespi after the end of the second round of the South African Open.
Schwartzel, who is South Africa's top ranked golfer but never won the tournament, also bogeyed three holes at the Glendower Golf Course on the outskirts of Johannesburg as he posted a seven under 65 to share a 12-under total of 132 with the 35-year-old Italian.
Crespi came through the qualifying School last week for the first time in 11 attempts and is playing his maiden tournament since winning his European Tour card. He hit six birdies in his round of 67.
"My putting and chipping was pretty amazing," he told reporters after going into the clubhouse as the early leader.
"I was expecting a good tournament because I was playing well. Obviously not this big but I'm confident about the weekend. I'll just try to remain calm and play my game," said Crespi.
Dane Morten Orum Madsen, a rookie last year, lies third on 11 under, one ahead of Christian Basson of South Africa.
Overnight leader Matthew Nixon from Britain hit a par-72 in the second round to drop to four behind the leader.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)
LYON, France Paris St Germain thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the French League Cup final on Saturday to lift the trophy for the fourth year in a row and gain a potential psychological edge over their rivals for the Ligue 1 title race.
Jose Mourinho could not hide his displeasure at his side's lack of cutting edge as Manchester United failed to make significant ground on their Champions League-chasing rivals in a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday.