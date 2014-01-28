DUBAI World number one Tiger Woods double-bogeyed the final hole to finish down the field in the $600,000 Champions Challenge on Tuesday, the curtain-raiser to this week's Dubai Desert Classic.

The 14-times major winner, who missed the third-round cut at last week's Farmers Insurance Open in California, carded a one-under 71 at the Emirates Golf Club to trail joint winners Henrik Stenson of Sweden and Spain's Rafael Cabrera-Bello by five strokes.

World number six Rory McIlroy shared third place with Spaniard Alvaro Quiros on 68.

Organisers staged the Champions Challenge to mark the 25th anniversary of the European Tour event in Dubai.

All the former winners of the tournament proper plus the late Seve Ballesteros's son Javier competed in the 18-hole event.

The $2.5 million Desert Classic starts on Thursday.

