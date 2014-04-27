Frenchman Alexander Levy overcame Tommy Fleetwood's spirited challenge to secure his maiden European Tour title with a four-shot victory in the China Open on Sunday.

Levy began the day with a three-shot lead and carded a closing three-under-par 69 for a 19-under total at the Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen to become the 20th different winner of the event in its 20th edition.

The 23-year-old appeared cruising to a victory before a double bogey on the 15th threatened to derail his charge.

"It was a difficult putt, difficult pin position, my ball was in the divot. It was a difficult shot, I made double bogey but I knew I was playing well and I was only thinking about my game," Levy told the European Tour.

His lead was reduced to one stroke at that stage as Fleetwood, who kicked off with a hat-trick of birdies, picked up a shot on the 14th.

Levy responded in style with birdies on the final two holes to keep Fleetwood, who carded a final-round four-under-par 68, at bay and become the first Frenchman to win the title.

"I hit one of my best shots on 17. I didn't feel pressure on the golf course because I'm confident,' he added.

"I just played my golf and focussed on the target. I saw Tommy made a birdie on the 17th but I like the pressure."

While Levy signed off in style, Fleetwood three-putted the last to finish two shots ahead of big-hitting Spaniard Alvaro Quiros who was third after a closing 72.

Italy's Francesco Molinari was a shot further back in fourth after a 67, with world number three Henrik Stenson, Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter and Anders Hansen, who produced the day's best 63, sharing the fifth place.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)