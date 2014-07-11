Southampton's Puel hopeful Austin will play again this season
Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.
Ricardo Gonzalez, Kristoffer Broberg and Marc Warren were in a three-way tie for the lead at the halfway stage of the Scottish Open on Friday, while Rory McIlroy suffered a second round meltdown a day after shooting a course record at Royal Aberdeen.
Northern Ireland's McIlroy went seven-under on Thursday, but there was no repeat second time around as he hit a seven-over par 78 to drop from first place to a share of 34th.
"Just one of those days when nothing really went right, I'm here for the weekend at least," McIlroy said of a round that featured six bogeys and a seven on the par-five 12th to leave him on par, six shots off the lead.
Argentina's Gonzalez looked to be on track for a two-shot lead after 36 holes, but a double bogey on the 18th saw him fall back to an even-par 71 for the round.
Together with Sweden's Broberg (71) and Scot Warren (69), the trio hold a one-shot advantage over England's 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose (68) heading into the weekend at the traditional curtain-raiser to next week's British Open.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.
LONDON Wladimir Klitschko told IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defeat was "nothing to be scared of" at a packed news conference ahead of their sell-out title fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.