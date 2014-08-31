Defending champion Stephen Gallacher of Scotland speaks during a news conference of the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

Stephen Gallacher failed to win an automatic place in Europe's Ryder Cup team after finishing third in the Italian Open on Sunday.

The Scot fired a sparkling seven-under-par 65 in the final round in Turin to end three shots behind Hennie Otto of South Africa and one adrift of England's David Howell.

Gallacher needed a top-two finish to climb above Graeme McDowell in the ninth and final Ryder Cup qualifying spot but he could still get a place in the team as one of captain Paul McGinley's wildcard selections.

He is competing with players including former English world number ones Luke Donald and Lee Westwood as well as Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter.

McGinley will name his wildcards on Tuesday.

Automatic qualifiers for Europe's Ryder Cup team for the match against the United States next month are:

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Henrik Stenson (Sweden), Victor Dubuisson (France), Jamie Donaldson (Wales), Sergio Garcia (Spain), Justin Rose (England), Martin Kaymer (Germany), Thomas Bjorn (Denmark), Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland).

