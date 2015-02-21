NEW DELHI Local favourite SSP Chawrasia will head into Sunday's final round of the Indian Open with a two-shot lead in his pocket and a third European Tour title in sight.

After going 52 holes without dropping a shot at the Delhi Golf Course (DGC), his bogey-free run came to an end on the 17th but a two-under-par 69 was enough to finish ahead of holder Siddikur Rahman on 12-under 201.

"I missed with my eight-iron on the 17th or else I would have still been bogey-free," said Chawrasia who claimed both his previous European titles on home soil.

"I want to think and play positive on the final day. The final round is always special so I will play aggressively," he told reporters.

Chawrasia, the son of a greenkeeper, made a birdie-birdie start and got a lucky break on the eighth when his tee shot deflected off a tree and bounced 40 metres to the edge of the fairway.

Bangladeshi Siddikur, who won the trophy two years ago before it was co-sanctioned by the European Tour, also birdied the opening hole but fell four shots behind after a double bogey on 15.

"I had a nice rhythm and picked up a couple of shots until the double bogey," the DGC specialist said after his 70.

"I managed to recover well and made a great par save on 17 and then managed to birdie the last so overall I am happy with one-under today."

In his 11 starts at the DGC, Siddikur has won once at the 2013 Indian Open and registered another nine top-10 finishes.

"The birdie at the last was very important. Anything can happen in this game. I am looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully I can play the way I did on Thursday," he said.

Australian Marcus Fraser was third on 206 after a 67.

Indian-born Swede Daniel Chopra made a brilliant eagle on the par-five 18th to card a 65, the lowest round of the day, and join Thai Prayad Marksaeng on 207.

Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez returned a second successive 71 to close on 212.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Tony Jimenez)