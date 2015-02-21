U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
NEW DELHI Local favourite SSP Chawrasia will head into Sunday's final round of the Indian Open with a two-shot lead in his pocket and a third European Tour title in sight.
After going 52 holes without dropping a shot at the Delhi Golf Course (DGC), his bogey-free run came to an end on the 17th but a two-under-par 69 was enough to finish ahead of holder Siddikur Rahman on 12-under 201.
"I missed with my eight-iron on the 17th or else I would have still been bogey-free," said Chawrasia who claimed both his previous European titles on home soil.
"I want to think and play positive on the final day. The final round is always special so I will play aggressively," he told reporters.
Chawrasia, the son of a greenkeeper, made a birdie-birdie start and got a lucky break on the eighth when his tee shot deflected off a tree and bounced 40 metres to the edge of the fairway.
Bangladeshi Siddikur, who won the trophy two years ago before it was co-sanctioned by the European Tour, also birdied the opening hole but fell four shots behind after a double bogey on 15.
"I had a nice rhythm and picked up a couple of shots until the double bogey," the DGC specialist said after his 70.
"I managed to recover well and made a great par save on 17 and then managed to birdie the last so overall I am happy with one-under today."
In his 11 starts at the DGC, Siddikur has won once at the 2013 Indian Open and registered another nine top-10 finishes.
"The birdie at the last was very important. Anything can happen in this game. I am looking forward to tomorrow and hopefully I can play the way I did on Thursday," he said.
Australian Marcus Fraser was third on 206 after a 67.
Indian-born Swede Daniel Chopra made a brilliant eagle on the par-five 18th to card a 65, the lowest round of the day, and join Thai Prayad Marksaeng on 207.
Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez returned a second successive 71 to close on 212.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Tony Jimenez)
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.