Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG A birdie blitz from South Africa's Trevor Fisher junior handed him the lead going into the final round of the Africa Open in East London after a third round 63 on Saturday gave him a two-shot advantage. Fisher carded seven birdies in his third round, including three in the last four holes, for a 16-under-par total of 200. The 35-year-old Fisher, seeking a first European Tour victory, pushed overnight leader Matt Ford down to second.
The Englishman, who had applied for a job as a postman before making it through last year’s qualifying school at the 10th attempt, posted a third-round 69 for a total of 202. Jaco van Zyl was a further two strokes back in third with four players tied on 206, including the Dane Morten Orum Madsen, who took advantage of an early start in cool conditions to post a 64.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE The new Perth Stadium will not be finished in time for the third Ashes test between Australia and England in December and the match will therefore be hosted at the traditional WACA ground, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.