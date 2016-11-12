SUN CITY, South Africa Nov 12 South Korean Jeung-hun Wang defied difficult conditions at the Gary Player Country Club to shoot a superb third-round 64 and grab a three-shot lead in the European Tour’s Nedbank Challenge on Saturday.

Only 17 of the remaining field of 70 posted below-par scores but Wang made a mockery of those struggles with the lowest round of the tournament, including six birdies and an eagle for a an aggregate total of 11 under par.

He finished three shots ahead of home favourite Louis Oosthuizen (70) with England’s Andy Sullivan (68) in third on seven under, four shots behind the leader.

The 21-year-old Wang is seeking his third European Tour victory of 2016 in what has been his breakthrough year.

He started the third round five shots behind halfway leader Alex Noren (74), but four birdies in his first six holes, including a chip in from off the green on the fourth, gave him momentum.

He rocketed to the top of the leaderboard with an eagle at the par-five 10th before adding birdies on 11 and 18.

Oosthuizen turned at level par for the round after nine holes but looked well in contention with four birdies heading back to the clubhouse, before dropped shots on 17 and 18.

The Race to Dubai looks as though it will go down to the wire at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai next week after money-list leader Henrik Stenson carded a 69 for an aggregate total of four under par, seven shots behind Wang.

The Swede could wrap up the title of Europe’s top golfer in 2016 with victory at Sun City and a finish outside of the top 10 for his nearest rival, Danny Willett, who rallied on Saturday for a 67 that left him tied for 17th on level par.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)