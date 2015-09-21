MILAN Little-known Swede Rikard Karlberg beat twice major winner Martin Kaymer on the second hole of a playoff to win the Italian Open on Sunday.

Karlberg (67) and German Kaymer (70) ended the tournament with matching 19-under totals of 269 before the Swede took the title by birdying the second playoff hole.

"It feels amazing to get my first win and it has been a pretty crazy year for me," he told reporters at Golf Club Milano. "I got married and now my wife is expecting twins in December.

"I thought I had a good chance this week because I have been playing very well lately. To win against a player as good as Martin in sudden-death makes it very special."

Seven players tied for third place on 270 -- Swedes Joakim Lagergren and Jens Fahrbring, British pair Matt Fitzpatrick and Danny Willett, Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti, American David Lipsky and Dane Lucas Bjerregaard.

