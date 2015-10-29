South African Jaco van Zyl carded a remarkable 11-under-par 61 for a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Turkish Open in Antalya on Thursday.

The score, including nine birdies and an eagle, was below Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin's 62 two years ago but is not deemed a course record because of preferred lies after heavy rain.

Van Zyl, looking for his first European Tour win, is three shots in front of Lee Westwood, five clear of another Briton Chris Wood and six ahead of a group of seven including Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who leads the Race to Dubai.

"I played really nicely and honestly I thought four under par around here was a good score," van Zyl told the tour website (www.europeantour.com).

“I got it going early in the round and just kept it going. It was really good fun," added the South African, who has been on the tour for two years.

(Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)