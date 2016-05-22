Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Rory McIlroy shot a closing 69 to win the Irish Open for the first time after a thrilling final-round duel with Russell Knox at the K Club on the outskirts of Dublin on Sunday.
The world number three from Northern Ireland finished three shots ahead of Scotland's Knox and Welshman Bradley Dredge.
McIlroy struck a superb three-wood into the 16th green to set up an eagle opportunity and although he missed the long putt, he made birdie and Knox's bogey left McIlroy a shot ahead.
The 27-year-old four-times major champion played another majestic shot on to the 18th green and this time he converted the eagle chance to secure the title in style.
England's Matthew Southgate finished fourth on eight under par and German Martin Kaymer shot a brilliant round of 65 to finish in a tie for fifth on six under.
U.S. Masters champion Danny Willett, who led after the first round, struggled to a closing 77 to drop well down the field.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.