VIENNA Wu Ashun became the first male Chinese golfer to win multiple European Tour titles when he triumphed at the Lyoness Open in Atzenbrugg, Austria on Sunday.

The 30-year-old fired a closing three-under-par 69 to finish on 13-under 275, one stroke ahead of Spain's Adrian Otaegui (69) and two in front of Briton Richard McEvoy (69).

"I am very happy right now," Wu told reporters. "It was a very exciting finish and I still cannot believe it.

"I just kept focused over the last putt. I talked to my caddie and he said, 'it's no problem, it's an easy line so just put it in the hole'."

It was Wu's second European Tour victory. He also won last year's China Open.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Toby Davis)